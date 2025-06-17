113-Year-Old Venkata Reddy In Pogaruru ... Challenging Rules Of Ageing

ANANTAPUR: At age 113, Yeddula Venkata Reddy of Pogaruru village under Pamidi mandal in this district remains a cherished phenomenon in longevity.

Venkata Reddy was born in 1912 in Pogaruru village of Pamidi mandal to Yeddula Ramanna and Lakshmamma. Until the age of 109, he was active and capable of walking at least half a kilometre every day.

He was confined to bed at age 113 but remains mentally alert and physically stable. He currently resides with his second daughter in the village.

Interestingly, Venkata Reddy has not been particular about his diet. Even now, he takes food twice a day.

In 1934, Venkata Reddy married Venkamma. They had five children — two sons and three daughters. His eldest son, Pulla Reddy, passed away in 1990. Wife Venkamma died in 1992. Their second son Peddi Reddy died of electrocution while attending to work in the agriculture fields.

The grand old father bears the scars of all these pains, but keeps smiling innocently.

All through his life, Venkata Reddy followed a simple lifestyle. Despite his age, he continues to carry a deep sense of history and service. He reminisces that at the age 20, he had the rare opportunity to meet Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom fighter’s visit to Peddavaduguru in 1932. Reddy remains the sole living witness to the event.

“I was among the team that decorated the stage with mango leaves for the Mahatma’s visit to meet and address freedom fighters in Peddavadugur region,” he recalled.

Venkata Reddy was all along a Congressman and was associated with prominent leaders like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Communist leader Tarimela Nagi Reddy and Congress leader JC Nagi Reddy. Former minister JC Diwakar Reddy frequently visited him, acknowledging his contributions to the freedom struggle and public life.

Reddy is now bedridden. He requires assistance for his daily chores like bathing and hygiene maintenance. He gets a nutritious diet including fruits, vegetables and milk to support his health.

These assistants or caregivers offer him companionship, help him move out of his bed, and assist him with personal care under family supervision, observed Praja Science Vedika forum president M Suresh Babu and doctor GV Siva Reddy who visited Pogarurur and interacted with the 113 old for some time. They urged the district administration to send medical teams on routine visits to monitor and assist Reddy in keeping up his health.

A plea has been made to the district administration to increase his pension to `12,000 per month. Providing dignified care to centenarians like Yeddula Venkata Reddy is not just a personal or familial duty but a societal responsibility as his legacy and contribution deserve respect, recognition and compassionate support, say activists.