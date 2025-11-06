113 New Polling Stations Proposed in Nandyal: Collector

Kurnool: Nandyal collector and election officer G. Rajakumari said that the district currently has 1,629 polling stations, of which five have been renamed, and the total will rise to 1,742 after approval of the newly proposed stations.

She chaired a review meeting with EROs and representatives of political parties at the Collectorate on Thursday to assess the progress of the polling station rationalisation process.

The collector said proposals were received for the relocation of 36 polling stations, including Allagadda (9), Srisailam (6), Nandyal (13), Banaganapalle (1), and Dhone (7). Additionally, 113 new polling stations have been proposed across the district.

Rajakumari instructed all EROs and AEROs to complete the rationalisation process in line with Election Commission guidelines. Officials were directed to personally inspect and verify all proposed polling stations before submitting their reports, which will later be reviewed with political party representatives and forwarded to the Commission.

She advised that members of the same family be assigned to one polling station and clarified that no new centres should be set up in private schools or politically linked buildings.

Political party representatives requested relocation of a polling station near an MLA’s residence in Allagadda and proposed establishing a new one at Pandurangapuram–Bapuji Nagar, which has around 1,200 voters.