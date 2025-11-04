₹113 Crore Sanctioned For Upgrading Tribal Schools In AP: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: State government has sanctioned ₹113 crore for developing infrastructure facilities at the 757 tribal schools located within the jurisdiction of the nine Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs), said Women Child and Tribal Welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, she explained that while ₹83 crore have been allotted for tribal ashram schools, gurukul schools will get ₹30 crore.

The minister recalled that soon after the coalition government assumed office, ₹155 crore had been allotted and spent last year for improving amenities at the tribal educational institutions. The ₹113 crore sanctioned this year will further strengthen the facilities.

She said AP has 199 gurukuls and 558 ashram schools, all of which will be equipped with RO plants, washrooms and other basic amenities. Construction of 2,012 toilets through Swachh Andhra Corporation is in progress.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, prepaid and coin phones are being installed in all hostels to enable students to communicate with their parents. Sandhya Rani said over 16,000 posts of teachers have been filled through DSC, ensuring adequate staff in all tribal schools, while 1,100 contract teachers are continuing service in these schools.

About 150 meritorious tribal students are being given IIT, NIT and NEET coaching at centres in Parvathipuram and Seethampeta, she pointed out, underling that another coaching centre is being planned in Visakhapatnam.

The minister announced that 5,000 mini anganwadis are being upgraded into main centres, each with a teacher and an ayah. She further said state government has allotted ₹24 crore for distribution of cattle and ₹ 20 crore for extending loans under TRICOR to improve livelihoods of tribal people. Employment for them under MGNREGS has been extended to 150 days, she recalled.