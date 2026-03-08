11,000 Girls To Get HPV Vaccination in Prakasam

Nellore: In a step towards preventing cervical cancer among young girls, Prakasam district collector P. Rajababu on Sunday launched a special Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for girls aged 14 and 15 years, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Launching the programme, the collector urged all eligible girls in the district to take the single-dose HPV vaccine, noting that it plays a key role in protecting them from cervical cancer in the future. He called upon officials of all departments to coordinate and ensure the success of the campaign while creating awareness among parents and adolescents.

District medical and health officer Dr T. Venkateswarlu said the government has set a target to vaccinate around 11,000 girls in the district. He added that vaccination details will be updated in real time through the U-WIN app to ensure effective monitoring of the programme.

The vaccine will be administered at urban health centres and primary health centres across the district. Health officials appealed to parents to utilise the initiative and ensure their daughters receive the vaccine.

Medical experts said the HPV vaccine provides up to 98 per cent protection against cervical cancer, one of the leading cancers affecting women. They noted that administering the vaccine at a younger age is more effective as the immune system responds better.

Health officials also said the vaccine can help prevent certain throat cancers caused by HPV infection. They advised women above 30 years of age to undergo regular screening, as early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Doctors further urged women to seek medical attention if they experience warning signs such as abnormal bleeding after intercourse, irregular bleeding between periods, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, or bleeding after menopause.

District immunisation officer Dr Kamalashree, doctors Henna Keerthana and Sundar Prasad, district mass media officer Narasimha Rao, Srinivasulu and other health officials attended the launch programme.