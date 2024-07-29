110 Grievances Flood TD Office: Kondapalli

Vijayawada: MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas, along with TD national vice president Panabaka Lakshmi, said that they had received 110 representations on grievances from the people coming from 12 districts in the state, mainly on issues like land grabs and others.

The minister, along with the TD vice president, told media persons at the party head office at Mangalagiri on Monday that they had received representations on land issues from the ex-army personnel, while some complained about the stoppage of their pension by declaring them ineligible by the previous government. He said that, being the minister for the department concerned, he called up the officials and tried to solve their grievances.

They said that they had also received representations pertaining to the incentives for MSMEs, among other issues pertaining to the industries.

Referring to a complaint from Kadapa district, they said that a man was subjected to punishment by throwing hot oil at him for not attending work, while the local police too failed to respond to the complaint. The minister said that the police officers concerned were called and directed to take action on the complaint.

The minister, along with the TD leader, vowed efforts to instill the confidence among the people that if they visit the TD head office with a complaint, it would be solved providing relief.