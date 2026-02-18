1,095 Sanitation Workers Deployed to Keep Visakhapatnam Spotless for IFR

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified its cleanliness drive for the International Fleet Review (IFR), deploying a total of 1,095 sanitation workers across the city.

The workforce will operate in three shifts over the three days of the event to ensure uninterrupted sanitation services at all key locations. GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg inspected the sanitation arrangements at major IFR venues on Tuesday.

To support the large-scale cleanliness drive, six large sweeping machines, eight small sweeping machines and four dedicated beach-cleaning machines have been pressed into continuous service across all IFR zones.

Zonal commissioners overseeing the Madhuravada, East, West and South zones have been instructed to closely monitor main roads and connecting roads, keep beaches and event venues free of waste, and identify garbage dumping hotspots for targeted sanitation deployment. Street vendors and footpath businesses have also been urged to dispose of waste only in designated dustbins and not on public roads.

“The President of India, the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and guests from across the world are visiting our city. We must promote the glory of Visakhapatnam,” Garg said.