1,094 thalassemia patients undergoing treatment in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav has said the government is committed to providing comprehensive support to thalassemia patients, who number 1,094 in Andhra Pradesh.



Replying to a question from BJP member Vishnu Kumar Raju on the treatment and financial assistance available to thalassemia patients, the minister explained to the state assembly on Wednesday on various aspects related to the disease, treatment options, and the care being given to such patients in government and private healthcare facilities.



The minister said the government is offering free blood units in all government and private facilities in accordance with the guidelines set by the central government's NBTSC and DGHS. He said the government is also providing necessary materials such as leukodepletion filter kits and iron-chelating medications free of charge for blood transfusion procedures.



“To financially support thalassemia patients, the government is providing a monthly assistance of `10,000 to each registered person. After the SERP reviews applications from these patients, the finance department approves the payments. These are distributed through the health department,” he said.

Currently, around 1,094 thalassemia patients undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals are receiving free blood transfusion treatments every three weeks.



Yadav said bone marrow treatment would provide complete care to these patients, but this is highly expensive and has been recently reviewed. “When the issue was brought to the attention of the chief minister, he agreed to provide financial support to the needy poor and middle class patients through the Dr. NTR Medical Trust.”

He noted that several NGOs are providing services to thalassemia patients. Recently, a fundraising event was organised by the NTR Memorial Trust in Vijayawada. In addition, the Red Cross is taking various actions to support thalassemia patients. In a review of the present treatment facilities in the state, the government has recognized that the number of such patients is relatively low, the number of carriers is large, highlighting the need for increased public awareness.





The health minister suggested that parents should reduce consanguineous marriages. “If one person carries the disease, there is a risk that his or her children will inherit it. Infants born with thalassemia have a higher likelihood of dying within two to two-and-a-half years.”



