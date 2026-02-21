10.57 Lakh Inter Students To Appear for Andhra Pradesh Exams From Feb. 23

Vijayawada: All arrangements are in place for the conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations in Andhra Pradesh, beginning on February 23 for first-year students and February 24 for second-year students.

A total of 10,57,312 students from both years will appear for the examinations. Authorities have made it clear that no student will be allowed into the examination hall even a minute late, as the exams will commence at 9.00 am. Students have been advised to reach their examination centres well in advance.

Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam halls. Students have also been asked to verify personal details such as name and hall ticket number on the OMR sheets carefully.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has set up 1,537 examination centres across the state. Each centre has been provided with potable water, uninterrupted power supply, adequate lighting and ventilation. CCTV cameras have been installed in all exam halls, while District Examination Committees, flying squads and sitting squads will closely monitor the conduct of examinations.

APSRTC has been instructed to operate additional bus services to facilitate students’ travel. An ANM or ASHA worker will be available at every centre, along with first-aid kits and ORS packets.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BIE secretary P. Ranjith Basha advised students to write the examinations without undue stress and to answer questions calmly to demonstrate their knowledge. He wished them success and urged invigilators, police and staff to ensure a congenial atmosphere.

For emergencies, a control room with toll-free number 1800 425 1531 has been set up and will function from 7 am to 5 pm. Students and parents have been cautioned against misleading information regarding the examinations.

