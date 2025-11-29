 Top
Andhra Pradesh
29 Nov 2025 8:40 PM IST

The collector said that as many as 30 road works, covering a total length of 222.18 kilometers, under the roads and buildings department have been approved with the allocated funds

₹105.66 Crore Sanctioned for Road Repairs: Kurnool Collector
Kurnool District Collector Dr. A. Siri (Source: X)

Kurnool: District collector Dr. A. Siri said the state government has sanctioned ₹ 105.66 crore for the reconstruction and repair of badly damaged roads in the district through the roads and buildings department. The collector said that as many as 30 road works, covering a total length of 222.18 kilometers, under the roads and buildings department have been approved with the allocated funds. These works aim to restore key road connectivity across the district and provide safer travel for the public.

As part of the sanctioned projects, 13.70 crore has been approved for the construction of the Dhanapuram–Holagunda road, measuring 25.80 km. An amount of

₹ 6.40 crore has been sanctioned for the Baichigeri to Peddakaduburu road stretching 13.75 km. Another ₹ 7.40 crore has been allocated for the Yemmiganur–Malapalli–Kosigi road, covering a distance of 12 km. The collector directed the roads and buildings officials to immediately call for tenders and take up the works without delay. She instructed the superintending engineer, P. Maheshwar Reddy, to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated time and without causing inconvenience to the people.

DC Correspondent
