101 MoUs Inked At Tirupati Meet To Boost AP Exports

NELLORE: The International Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM), jointly organised by the AP MSME development corporation and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), concluded successfully in Tirupati on Friday.

Over 350 MSMEs from Tirupati and surrounding districts engaged with 30 international buyers from the US, UK, Australia, the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The event facilitated 101 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with 40 first-time exporters and 38 women entrepreneurs — opening new global trade opportunities for MSMEs, FPOs, artisans, and weavers across Andhra Pradesh.

Key sectors represented included agri and food processing, textiles, engineering goods, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, home appliances, and more.

Government ministers and officials emphasised global readiness, quality manufacturing, and market linkages. The RBSM reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to building a robust export-ready MSME ecosystem and positioning the state as a global trade hub.