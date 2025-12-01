10,000 Take Part in 4th Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon

Visakhapatnam: The 4th edition of the Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon was held on Sunday with nearly 10,000 participants taking part.

Organised by the Vizag Runners Society, the marathon drew runners across generations from young children to senior citizens, including participants aged 90.

The event began with an energetic FrecTaa dance session led by Rafeeq, followed by warm-up routines that set a lively tone.

The marathon featured five race categories 32K, 22K, 10K and 5K with the timed runs flagged off by city police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi.

The newly introduced 32-kilometre run became a highlight, attracting hundreds of participants. Winners in the 32K, 22K and 10K timed run categories shared cash prizes totalling `10 lakh.



