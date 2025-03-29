10,000 solar plants targeted for each constituency

Kakinada:Urban Affairs Minister P Narayana has asked officials to draw a plan of action on implementation of the chief minister’s plan to set up 10,000 solar plants (2kw) in each assembly constituency across Andhra Pradesh.

The minister on Friday reviewed here the district-level progress of the scheme. He said Kakinada district received 5,086 applications for solar rooftops and 890 units with a capacity of 3,230kw. Officials and people’s representatives must strive to achieve the target by consulting with energy assistants and upload the performance chart in the portal.



He also noted that the SC colonies lacked the space on their roof-tops to set up solar panels but these could be set up in vacant places, from where the houses would draw power. He also asked officials to take precautionary steps against possibilities of sun strokes during the summer. “No single person should die of sunstroke this summer.”



District collector S Shan Mohan said 17 Chalivendras have been set up in 463 habitations. More centres would be set up in the coming days with the help of donors. An action plan has been drawn at a cost of `1.72 lakh in urban areas and `12.82 lakh in rural areas to address the water shortage problem. Some 420 individual latrines have been sanctioned, out of which 420 units were completed and 134 community latrines built. Another 49 community latrines are under construction, he said.



The collector said 30 farmers have been given training on the usage of drains to reduce the cost of cultivation. “Steps are being taken for producing 25 lakh tonnes of feed to 3.50 lakh livestock in the district. Registrations for aqua ponds of 12,477 acres were made in the district while work on aqua ponds of 10,577 acres has to be completed.



The MLAs requested the government to ensure that there was no damage to the paddy and agriculture fields due to the digging of aqua ponds.



The collector also said that 2681 unemployed youth were provided jobs in 37 job melas and another 3,000 jobs would be provided in 50 multinational companies in the next three months.



He said social welfare hostels are being repaired at a cost of `16.87 crore of CSR funds in the district.



The collector requested the government to sanction `500 crore for the outpatient block and medical blocks in the GGH at Kakinada and `1000 crore for modernization of the Yeleru and Pithapuram branch canals. He also said proposals of `323 crore were sent to the government to find a permanent solution for sea erosion in U Kothapalli mandal. The state government was urged to send the note for approval to NDMA.



Minister Narayana said he would take steps for releasing funds from the government. The MLAs requested the government to do justice to the victims of the Jayalakshmi Multipurpose Cooperative Society which duped 20,000 customers of a hefty Rs 582 crore.