1,000 Cusecs of Water to Be Released for Paddy from 1 August: Nandyal IAB Meeting

Kurnool: The Irrigation Advisory Board meeting held in Nandyala on Monday decided to release 1,000 cusecs of water for paddy crops starting from 1 August for the 2024-25 Kharif season. The board plans to stabilise and progressively increase the water release to anicut, utilising the SRBC canal from 1 August. It was resolved to provide water to 13 lakh acres and 1,75,388 acres under the KC canal. Additionally, water will be released for 8,000 acres under the Siva Bhashyam project once it reaches the project.

The meeting resolved to establish the Krishna River Management Board in Kurnool and urged the government to construct the Gundrevula project on the Tungabhadra River. State ministers N.M.D. Farooq and B.C. Janardhan Reddy directed the Water Resources Department officials to take immediate steps to fully utilise the floodwaters from the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Considering the ongoing heavy flood flows, the engineering officials were instructed to promptly fill all irrigation projects in the district with water. To efficiently use the water from the Srisailam reservoir, the water resources department officials were directed to submit urgent proposals for funding immediate repairs of the Telugu Ganga, SRBC, KC canal, HNSS, minor water bodies, and other projects to ensure they operate at full capacity.

The ministers assured the securing of necessary permissions for water flows through canals from the government without delay. They also ordered the drawing of 55,000 cusecs through the Pothireddypadu head regulator.

District collector G. Rajakumari, Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, Atmakur MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Panyam MLA Gowru Charita, Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya, and irrigation officials were present at the meeting.