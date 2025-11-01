₹1,000 Crore Released For R&R Of Polavaram Project Victims

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the Central government has released Rs 1,000 crore towards compensation for families affected by the Polavaram Project under the Land Acquisition, Resettlement, and Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

He stated that this is the second tranche of compensation released since the coalition government assumed power, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of displaced families. The minister distributed compensation cheques to project-affected families in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district on Saturday.

Ramanaidu, accompanied by alliance leaders, performed Abhishekams to the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, expressing gratitude for sanctioning funds to support the victims.

He said that the alliance government accords top priority to the displaced people of Polavaram, adding that the previous YSRC government had “destroyed and neglected” the project, causing immense injustice to affected families. The Minister alleged that during the YSRC regime, the diaphragm wall was completely damaged, imposing an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore on the public exchequer.

“During 2014–19, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu worked tirelessly to complete the wall, but the YSRC government let it deteriorate. As soon as the alliance government came to power, we restarted Polavaram’s construction and stood firmly by those who gave up their land,” he said.

Ramanaidu noted that the alliance government is giving equal priority to land acquisition, rehabilitation, and project construction, with work progressing as per schedule to complete the Polavaram Project by December 2027.

He recalled that in 2016, Chandrababu Naidu had provided ₹700 crore in compensation to the displaced and, in January 2025, deposited another ₹900 crore directly into their accounts.

He assured that the government will complete the construction of relief, rehabilitation, and housing colonies in the 41.15-metre contour area by June 2026 under Phase I.

Ramanaidu added that tenders worth ₹739 crore for rehabilitation, colony construction, and provision of basic amenities have been finalised. Currently, 49 of 75 colonies are under construction, with infrastructure development under way. The first phase of the R&R programme is expected to be completed by June 2026.

A special grievance cell is also being established to address issues faced by the Polavaram displaced families, he said.