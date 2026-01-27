100 Million Turnover Will Be The Target For FY 2026-27, Says VPA Chief

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairman Dr M. Angamuthu said the port is poised to achieve a 100 million turnover at the end of the current financial year (2026-27).

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 77th Republic Day at Port grounds, the chairman said the Visakhapatnam Port has been a pioneer in the maritime sector, distinguishing itself through initiatives such as public-private partnership (PPP) projects, Operations and Maintenance models and the adoption of renewable green energy.

He informed that the Port was making significant investments to strengthen its infrastructure in line with the Prime Minister’s “Viksit Bharat” vision, working in close coordination with the AP government.

The chairperson further stated that VPA is in the process of shifting some of its cargo operations to Mulapeta Port at Srikakulam and is also a key partner in the shipbuilding initiative at Dugarajapatnam.

He also informed that during 2025–26, VPA has ongoing projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore in the pipeline, aimed at improving port systems and contributing to the development of Visakhapatnam city, neighbouring states, and the nation.