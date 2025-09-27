100-Feet Statue Of Lord Rama To Come Up In Vontimitta Tank

Anantapur:A 100-feet tall statue of Lord Sriram is to come up amid the Vontimitta water storage tank close to the historic Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Kadapa district.

The Rama statue will be on lines of the Buddha statue installed in Hussain Sagar of Hyderabad.



A team of architects from Vijayawada has submitted a detailed project report to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to install the statue in the middle of the tank in Vontimitta.



Incidentally, AP is celebrating the annual Ramanavami as a state festival at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa district. Prior to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Ramanavami had been celebrated as the state festival at the famed Sri Rama Temple in Badhrachalam.

The Badhrachalam temple has gone to the Telangana state in bifurcation. The Telangana government is holding the annual Ramanavami at Bhadrachalam as the state festival.

Sources say the historic Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta needs an additional attraction for devotees to flock to the temple. This has led to the proposal to install a 100-feet Lord Rama statue amid the Vontimitta tank, which has water stored in it throughout the year after its conversion into a storage tank.

This would also help turn the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta as Spiritual Tourism Hub by connecting it with several other temples in Kadapa district.