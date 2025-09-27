100-Day Action Plan To Fill 3,282 Vacant University Posts: Lokesh

Vijayawada:Education minister Nara Lokesh said the state government is accelerating reforms to enhance infrastructure and governance in the higher education sector, with special focus on polytechnic colleges and universities.

The minister explained the government’s plans at the ongoing Assembly Session and said the government would address infrastructure deficits, course relevance and administrative transparency.



He also informed the House of a 100-day action plan to fill 3,282 vacant university posts, a backlog caused by legal hurdles. The government aims to remove these obstacles swiftly and implement transparent recruitment processes.



Lokesh said 10 government polytechnic colleges required their own buildings. “While construction has begun at two locations, land has been allocated for five others, including at Chodavaram, Ponnur, Bethamcherla, Maidukuru and Guntakal. Proposals for land allotment are pending for Machilipatnam, KR Puram, and Anaparthi.”



To expedite development, the government is coordinating with the Centre as also tapping the MP LADS and CSR funds. Many of these colleges, he said, operated currently on private premises. They would be provided with permanent campuses.”



Addressing concerns from MLAs Putta Sudhakar Yadav, Aythabattula Ananda Rao and Maddipati Venkatraju, Lokesh said admissions currently stood at 70 per cent, despite a commendable 94 per cent success rate the last academic year.



The government, he said, plans to redesign courses to make them market-linked and oriented towards industry demands.”We would bring in the latest programmes from the next academic year to enhance graduate employability. Special focus is on underserved regions like Konaseema, where a government degree college was recently sanctioned. Efforts for a polytechnic college there are underway to serve local students who travel long distances.



On university governance, Lokesh announced the formation of a committee to probe alleged irregularities at Sri Krishna Devaraya University from 2019 to 2024. Investigations would cover computer procurement irregularities, misuse of university vehicles, unauthorised promotions, and non-compliance with reservation policies.



The committee would submit its report within 100 days and appropriate disciplinary action would follow, he said.



Legislators M.S. Raju and Palle Sindhura Reddy praised the appointment of vice-chancellors without political interference and highlighted concerns about staffing shortages at SKD University, which has seen admissions drop sharply in recent years.



The education minister emphasised the government’s willingness to engage with student unions and stakeholders to resolve grievances, but warned against deliberate disruptions on campuses.

