₹100 cr Parakamani Row Sparks Political Storm

Nellore: A fresh row has erupted over the alleged Parakamani (temple treasury) scam at Tirumala, with the TD and YSRCP trading charges amid claims of a Rs 100 crore loot.

TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that during the YSRC regime, temple staffer Ravikumar stole huge sums from the treasury, diverting funds into real estate and even towards the “Tadepalli Palace.” He claimed senior YSRC leaders, officials, and a police officer were complicit. Reddy said the High Court has now transferred the case to the CID, ordering a detailed probe and sealed cover report within a month. He also accused former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of shielding those responsible.

Bhumana, however, dismissed the charges. He said it was YSRCP’s vigilance that caught Ravikumar in April 2023 stealing US dollars worth Rs 72,000. Following his confession of repeated thefts over two decades, Ravikumar and his family surrendered assets worth Rs 14.43 crore to TTD through Lok Adalat in July 2023.

Bhumana alleged that during Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure such thefts were ignored, claiming that had Ravikumar been caught then, “the assets would have gone to TDP leaders instead of TTD.” He accused the opposition of exploiting Tirumala for political mileage and said TDP lacked both devotion and fear of God.