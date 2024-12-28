100-bed hospital in Salur in 3 months: Minister

Visakhapatnam: State women and child welfare and tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhyarani has announced the establishment of a 100-bed hospital in Salur. While inspecting the construction of the hospital on Saturday, the minister stated that within three months the hospital will be ready to serve people.

The new hospital will include a birth waiting hall for pregnant women, will ensure the patients get nutritious food and are sent home in an ambulance after delivery. It will also have modern medical equipment and facilities and solar panels to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Sandhyarani highlighted that the hospital was sanctioned in 2019 when she was an MLC during the TD regime. She said, “The foundation stone was laid then. However, the project was neglected by the previous YSRC rule, delaying benefits for tribal and poor communities in the region. Several panchayats in Salur constituency lack healthcare facilities. Presently, the area is served by a 30-bed hospital, which is insufficient during emergencies, forcing patients to travel to bigger hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.”

The minister expressed sorrow over reports of patients dying en route to hospitals. She said the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. In response, Rs 4 crore was sanctioned for construction of the hospital and since then work has gained speed. The minister assured that the hospital would be completed within the three months.

The minister said, “Despite financial constraints, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to provide quality education and medical treatment to the poor.” Sandhyarani urged all political parties to support the hospital's construction.

The minister also participated in a hospital development committee meeting and inaugurated a birth waiting hall for pregnant women, built at a cost of Rs10.80 lakh.