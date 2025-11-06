10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ramachandrapuram

KAKINADA: A 10-year-old girl studying in Class V at a private school died under suspicious circumstances at Ramachandrapuram on Tuesday night.

Dr B.R. Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said that the girl’s mother, S. Sunitha, a staff nurse at a hospital, had gone to Kakinada on Tuesday. A post-mortem was conducted by a team of doctors, including a woman, on Wednesday.

According to police, Sunitha tried calling her daughter from Kakinada but did not get a response. Later, her daughter called her back. Upon returning home in the evening, Sunitha found the door locked from inside. With the help of neighbours, she broke open the door and found her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was rushed to the area hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The SP said Ramachandrapuram police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). Ramachandrapuram DSP Raghuveer has been appointed as the investigation officer to determine the cause of death.