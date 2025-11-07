10-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pond In Prakasam District

Tirupati:A 10-year-old boy died after accidentally slipping into a pond in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Kathari Akhil from Eedumudi village, had gone out of his house in the afternoon and failed to return by evening. His father, Koteswara Rao, and relatives searched for him but could not locate him.



On Thursday morning, villagers found a body floating in a nearby pond, which was later confirmed to be Akhil’s. Police retrieved the body, sent it for post-mortem examination, and registered a case. An investigation is underway.



Collector orders inquiry into SRM food poisoning case



Vijayawada:Guntur district collector A. Thameem Ansariya on Thursday ordered a detailed inquiry into the suspected food poisoning incident at SRM University–AP in the Amaravati capital region.



According to an official release, a special committee has been constituted, comprising the Tenali sub-collector, joint director of higher education, district medical and health officer, food safety officer, Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer, and the district civil supplies officer. The collector directed the panel to carry out a comprehensive investigation and submit a report at the earliest.

Officials said the committee, led by Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha, has already begun the probe and will soon submit its findings.

Meanwhile, in a press release, SRM University–AP stated that, following reports of food-related health concerns among a few students, it had launched a campus-wide sanitisation and hygiene enhancement drive as a preventive measure. The university has declared a two-week holiday to facilitate this process.

During the closure, the entire campus — including hostels, dining areas, and academic blocks — will undergo deep cleaning, fumigation, and disinfection. The drive will also include third-party inspections, food safety audits, and the deployment of professional sanitation teams to reinforce hygiene standards.

University officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness, food safety, and student welfare, adding that regular classes would resume on 24 November 2025 in a safer and cleaner environment.





Professor suspended over harassment, ragging charges

Tirupati:Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, has suspended Psychology Professor Viswanatha Reddy following an internal probe into allegations of harassment and ragging levelled by first-year students.



The university’s Anti-Ragging Committee, which conducted a detailed inquiry based on a complaint filed by four female students, submitted its report to the administration on Wednesday. Acting on its recommendations, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Narasinga Rao and Registrar Bhupathi Naidu issued suspension orders on Thursday, relieving the professor from duties pending further action. Officials said the final decision would be taken after the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education issues its directions.

The issue surfaced on November 3 when the students complained that the professor had harassed them under the guise of conducting interaction sessions and had involved senior students in ragging. The complaint sparked a campus protest by student unions, demanding strict disciplinary action.

Following the agitation, the university suspended the senior students accused of assisting in ragging and ordered a full probe. The Vice-Chancellor, who was in New Delhi at the time, directed the Anti-Ragging Committee to complete its inquiry immediately.

Meanwhile, the complainants, accompanied by their parents and student leaders, approached the university police station on Thursday seeking protection, alleging intimidation to withdraw their complaint. They said they were unable to continue studies in the current atmosphere and requested transfer certificates if safety could not be ensured.

University officials said security has been strengthened in the hostels, and further action will follow based on the higher education council’s guidance.