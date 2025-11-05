10 New Polling Stations to Be Set Up in Nellore City Constituency

Nellore: In line with the directives of the Election Commission, electoral registration officer (ERO) Y.O. Nandan announced that suggestions are being invited from representatives of all political parties within the 117-Nellore city Assembly constituency.

Representatives from various political parties convened at the corporation office’s Command Control Centre on Wednesday to discuss election-related matters.

Speaking on the occasion, ERO Nandan said that the meeting was held as per the instructions of the chief electoral officer to address and take action on various issues raised by political representatives.

He informed that 10 new polling stations would be established in the constituency and that the locations of four existing booths would be changed, as the buildings previously used were no longer available.

The ERO emphasised that the Election Commission remains committed to transparency, accountability, and adherence to legal procedures in connection with the SSR-2025 Electoral Roll revisions. He added that all claims and objections raised by party representatives regarding the special summary revision (SSR)-2025 have been duly resolved.

Political party representatives requested that voters belonging to the same family be listed sequentially and assigned to the same polling area for convenience.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Kumar (Indian National Congress), Mahesh (Telugu Desam), Penchala Narasayya and Jagadish (CPI-M), Srikanth (Jana Sena), assistant ERO Shafi Malik (117-Nellore City), election superintendent Padma, and other officials.