 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

₹10 Lakh Compensation To Each Of Three Families

Andhra Pradesh
25 Feb 2026 1:57 AM IST

The beneficiaries were the families of Seshagiri Rao of Chowdeeswar Nagar, Tadi Ramani and Tadi Krishnaveni. Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas, RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary and other officials were present on the occasion.

  • ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Each Of Three Families
  • ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Each Of Three Families
East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri and City MLA A.Vasu on Monday distributed compensation cheques of ₹10 lakh each to the family members of three deceased persons in Rajamahenfravaram on Tuesday. —Image By A. MANIKANTA KUMAR

KAKINADA: East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri on Monday distributed compensation cheques of ₹10 lakh each to the family members of three deceased persons.

The beneficiaries were the families of Seshagiri Rao of Chowdeeswar Nagar, Tadi Ramani and Tadi Krishnaveni. Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas, RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary and other officials were present on the occasion.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
District collector Keerthi Chekuri Compensation Cheques 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X