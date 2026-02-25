₹10 Lakh Compensation To Each Of Three Families

KAKINADA: East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri on Monday distributed compensation cheques of ₹10 lakh each to the family members of three deceased persons.

The beneficiaries were the families of Seshagiri Rao of Chowdeeswar Nagar, Tadi Ramani and Tadi Krishnaveni. Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas, RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary and other officials were present on the occasion.