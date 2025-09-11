10 From Vizag Stranded In Nepal After Hotel Fire

Visakhapatnam:Ten residents of Visakhapatnam were among a group of Telugu tourists stranded in Nepal after their hotel was gutted in a fire, leaving them without accommodation and personal belongings.

The group, comprising friends who traveled to Nepal on Sept 7, found themselves in distress when they returned from sightseeing as their hotel had been completely burned down.









We are pleased to inform that 22 Telugu individuals stranded in #Nepal have safely returned to #India via Bihar. Efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of the remaining individuals. pic.twitter.com/BvwVlEJpOX — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 10, 2025





Suryaprabha, one of the stranded tourists, talking to Deccan Chronicle, described the scene thus: "We went to Nepal on the 7th of this month as a group of friends. Yesterday, when we came back to the hotel, we found that it was burnt and all our belongings were gutted.”

She said, " Nara Lokesh, home minister Anitha and the Indian Embassy staff have spoken to us. They said they are trying to help us out." It is estimated that some 80 people from North Andhra were stranded in Nepal

Minister Lokesh is conducting meetings with senior officials at the RTGS centre in the state secretariat. He issued directions to officials on the stranded tourists’ safety and repatriation. He has been communicating with the affected tourists through phone and video calls.