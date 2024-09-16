 Top
10 devotees of family escape major accident

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
16 Sep 2024 2:20 PM GMT
At least 10 devotees of a family narrowly escaped an accident at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru District on Sunday.

Kakinada: At least 10 devotees of a family narrowly escaped an accident at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru District on Sunday. According to Dwaraka Tirumala police, 10 family members including children engaged an auto at Dwaraka Tirumala, after taking a darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara. When the auto was coming down from the hill, the brakes failed. The auto driver managed to stop the auto after hitting a shutter of a closed shop. Two members in the auto sustained mild injuries.

