10 Devotees Hurt As Jeep Overturns At Ahobilam

Kurnool:Ten devotees injured when a jeep overturned at the Namo Narayana curve on the Eguva Ahobilam road in Allagadda mandal.

About 30 devotees from Konduru village in Kadapa district were on their way to the sacred Narasimha Swamy temple in Eguva Ahobilam in the Nallamala forest area for darshan in a trolley jeep.

They started from Diguva Ahobilam and on the way to Eguva Ahobilam, the jeep lost control at the Namo Narayana curve and overturned. The injured were first taken to the Ahobilam Primary Health Centre for treatment and later shifted to the Allagadda Government Hospital for better care.

Allagadda police registered a case and are investigating.