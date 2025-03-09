1 Crore Women to Get Free Gas Cylinders from Next Financial Year: Manohar

Kakinada: Minister of civil supplies Nadendla Manohar said the state government would distribute more than one crore free gas cylinders from next financial year under Deepam-2 scheme, as part of fulfilling poll promises given by the ruling alliance.

He said that Central government is to introduce a new bill to curb human trafficking, mainly women, and the ruling alliance parties would support it.

Participating as chief guest in International Women’s Day celebrations at Eluru on Saturday, Manohar said the alliance government was committed to work for empowerment and welfare of women.

He said the government has already distributed free gas cylinders to 98.40 lakh beneficiaries, out of which 3.85 lakh are from Eluru district.

He said the government would not compromise in taking care of the welfare, safety and security of women. “Providing security to women is the responsibility of the government,” he added.

The civil supplies minister said the women can inform their problems by dialling Toll Free number 181 and sort out their issues.

Manohar, who is also the district incharge minister, said industries are paying more interest in recruiting women in their units as they would show responsibility in their job.

He said the state government would supply fine variety rice to students of the government and residential schools. He said the government had paid Rs 1,674 crore to farmers this year and appreciated the district administration for procuring 3.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers.

He said the Eluru district stood fifth in Swarnandhra-2047 action plan and efforts are being made to take it to third place.

He said the cancer screening tests would be performed to women at free cost in the state.

Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar, Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishna (Chanti), Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, RTC regional manager Reddy Appala Naidu and others were present.