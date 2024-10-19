ED Raids former YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana

Visakhaptnam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids on the properties of former YSR Congress MP and Telugu film producer MVV Satyanarayana in Visakhapatnam in connection with a land grabbing case.

ED sources confirmed that searches were conducted at five locations, including the residences and offices of Satyanarayana, his auditor Ganmani Venkateswara Rao, and another accused, Gadde Brahmaji. These searches were based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed following an FIR lodged by Arilova police under Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate.

Recently, Satyanarayana obtained anticipatory bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a local police case involving charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation.



