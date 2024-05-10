Andhra Pradesh women assertive but tight-lipped about their vote

VISAKHAPATNAM: Both YSRC and TD parties are actively seeking support from the 2.02 crore women voters in Andhra Pradesh. The two parties have made significant poll promises to women. But as the saying… A bird in hand goes, most women appear to be supporting YSRC, as it has been implementing numerous welfare schemes for them.

The ruling party has promised to create committees in newly formed districts by reserving 50 per cent of seats for women, while providing adequate representation for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

Additionally, the YSR Congress Party has been implementing welfare schemes that support women aged 45 years from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. One of these schemes promises up to ₹1 lakh assistance to women. The party has also increased the Amma Vodi amount payable to all mothers who send their children to schools to ₹15,000.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured that financial assistance extended under YSR Cheyutha scheme to women aged between 45 years and 60 years will continue for another five years. Under YSR Cheyutha, the state government had granted ₹18,750, bringing the total benefit in four years to ₹75,000.

Countering the ruling party, the NDA alliance led by Telugu Desam Party has promised a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to women aged 18 years to 59 years under the "Adabidda Nidhi" scheme. The proposed "Thalliki Vandanam" scheme aims to provide ₹15,000 annually to every child in a home.

In addition, TD has promised free travel for women in state-owned buses, three gas cylinders and water for every household, and legislation protecting women of backward classes. Two schemes of TD are replicas of Congress and YSRC, which could be a drawback to the opposition party.

Deccan Chronicle contacted many women voters for their views. First-time voter Jeevana told DC, “My sister could not study. But I am doing engineering. So, fee reimbursement is important for me.”

A construction worker receiving welfare schemes says while these are welcome, she is unhappy with the price rise. “I wish a party that controls inflation comes to power,” she remarked.

Software engineer Sirisha says, “YSRC has increased its women candidates from 19 to 24, which is a positive sign.”

Parvati, a domestic help, says, “I am following the campaigns by both the parties. I am going to vote as per my will. No one in my family can influence my vote.”

Ammoji, a pensioner, says, “I am old. I need a pension at my doorstep. I will vote based on this.”



