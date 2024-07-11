Andhra Pradesh: Police Ramp up Probe into PCB File Burning Case

Vijayawada: Police in Penamaluru have intensified their investigation into the burning of Pollution Control Board (PCB) files near Yanamalakuduru, Krishna River Karakatta.

A police team led by inspector Ramarao visited the PCB office on Wednesday. Officials from seven departments within the PCB were questioned. Their role in removing files, hard disks, and other records was investigated.Statements were recorded from relevant personnel.

A case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered. The vehicle used to transport the files has been seized. OSD Ramarao, driver Nagaraju, and attender Rupendra (formerly employed by Sameer Sharma) were brought in for questioning.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has demanded a comprehensive report on the incident and action against those responsible.