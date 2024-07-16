Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation council meeting passed 15 resolutions on various issues, deciding to allocate Rs.9.19 crores from the corporation's general funds to address the drinking water problem and other issues. City mayor B.Y. Ramaiah emphasised the importance of collaborating with new public representatives for the comprehensive development of the city. During the meeting on Monday, the mayor, commissioner, and corporators welcomed the newly elected legislators of Panyam and Kodumur, Gowru Charita Reddy and Boggula Dastagiri. The meeting covered issues including drinking water, sanitation and roads.

Mayor urged corporators and newly elected MLAs to work together for the development of Kurnool. MLA Charitha Reddy requested regular supply timings for drinking water in Kallur divisions, excluding nighttime. She also demanded immediate repair of damaged roads, even with gravel, if necessary, protection of park sites from encroachment by constructing boundary walls and the removal of invasive plants along the Handri River in Muzaffar Nagar.

Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri called for increased sanitation work in three divisions of the Kodumur constituency and swift measures to address the stray dog problem. He stressed the need to resolve the drinking water issue. Municipal commissioner Amilineni Bhargava Teja assured that all concerns raised by the corporators would be addressed shortly. Among the 15 resolutions, permission was granted to lay pipelines with Rs. 20 lakh deposited by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission for the newly constructed building in Dinnedevarapadu and to collect monthly water charges through metering.