Top
Home » Southern States

Andhra Pradesh High Court to Hear Batch of Pleas for Pre-arrest Bail of YSRC Leaders Today

Southern States
DC Correspondent
10 July 2024 6:50 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh High Court to Hear Batch of Pleas for Pre-arrest Bail of YSRC Leaders Today
x
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court to take up hearing on a batch of petitions filed by the YSRC leaders seeking anticipatory bail in TD head office attack case on Thursday.

Former YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, former government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy filed the pleas in addition to the already filed petitions by MLCs Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram and party leader Devineni Avinash.

The court agreed to hear the batch of petitions on Thursday.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh High Court AP High Court Andhra Pradesh News YSRC 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick