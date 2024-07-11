Andhra Pradesh High Court to Hear Batch of Pleas for Pre-arrest Bail of YSRC Leaders Today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court to take up hearing on a batch of petitions filed by the YSRC leaders seeking anticipatory bail in TD head office attack case on Thursday.

Former YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, former government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy filed the pleas in addition to the already filed petitions by MLCs Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram and party leader Devineni Avinash.

The court agreed to hear the batch of petitions on Thursday.