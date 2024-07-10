Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister Orders Regular Medical Camps for Hostel Students

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S. Savita directed the officials concerned to conduct medical camps regularly to prevent children studying at BC welfare hostels from falling sick due to seasonal diseases. She directed the officials to appoint tutors and conduct special classes to provide quality education to the students studying at the BC welfare schools in the state.

Savita held a review meeting with the BC welfare department and empowerment officials at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Savita directed the officials to accord the highest priority to students' health studying at the welfare schools and hostels. She further directed the officials to provide quality and nutritional food as per the menu to students.