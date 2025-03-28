Andhra CM to Attend All India Research Scholars Summit in Chennai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit IIT Madras on Friday to attend the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025'. The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Chennai at 10:15 am from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada.

"He will reach IIT Madras campus in Chennai at 11:30 am and participate in the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025 between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm," said an official note detailing his schedule. Later, the CM is expected to return to his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli, Guntur district by 4 pm today.