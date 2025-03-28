 Top
Southern States
PTI
28 March 2025 10:36 AM IST

N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the summit at IIT Madras, focusing on research and innovation

Andhra CM to Attend All India Research Scholars Summit in Chennai
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the All India Research Scholars Summit at IIT Madras on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit IIT Madras on Friday to attend the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025'. The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Chennai at 10:15 am from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada.

"He will reach IIT Madras campus in Chennai at 11:30 am and participate in the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025 between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm," said an official note detailing his schedule. Later, the CM is expected to return to his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli, Guntur district by 4 pm today.
