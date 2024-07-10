Anantapur: Man Attacks Sister with Axe Over Land Dispute

Anantapur: A man attacked his sister with an axe in a dispute over a house site at Penakacherla village in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday, severely injuring her.

A video of the man Jilani attacking his sister Mahaboobi has gone viral on social media.

Police said there has been a dispute over the house site in Penakacherla village where Mahaboobi had been living for the past few months. Jilani had been threatening his sister, asking her to leave the site.

On Tuesday, Jilani arrived at the site with an axe and started attacking his sister. He attacked her several times amid her cries even as nearby people tried to stop him.

Mahaboobi has been shifted to Anantapur General Hospital with serious injuries. Noticing the attack on social media, Garladinne police arrested Jilani and registered a case against him, Anantapur Rural DSP B.V. Shiva Reddy said.