Anantapur: High Alert for People on Tungabhadra Basin Retained

Anantapur: Authorities retained the high alert for people on the bank of Tungabhadra River following heavy inflows of water from upstream parts of Krishna basin.

A large number of heritage structures and temples closer to Tungabhadra were inundated leading to cut-off access to many parts. Historic Lord Kodandarama temple, Yantroddaraka Hanuman temple in Hami had no access after the river stared overflowing. Further, the five centuries old St. Purandara Das mandap near Chakratheertha of Hampi was submerged in the river.

Historic Guru Raghavendra Swamy Vrindavan located at Bichali in Raichur district, 12 km from AP borders, was inundated due to overflowing of water in the river.

The authorities alerted people living close to the river in view of heavy influx of water into the river and outflows from the dam. On Tuesday, the TB board authorities released 93,684 cusecs of water into the river and feeder canals towards AP and Karnataka. Water level was maintained at 100.68 TMC ft as against gross storage capacity of 106 TMC ft.

Almatti , a major project across Krishna river in Karntaka, was receiving heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra. Sources said Almatti authorities were releasing 3.02 lakh cusecs of water as received from upstream into the reservoir. As a result Jurala project was discharging 3.11 lakh cusecs of water towards Srisailam.

In view of Srisailam’s maximum storage capacity, the Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi project, a major source for Rayalaseema region, will get more than twice water allocation than last year.