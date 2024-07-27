Hyderabad: The Leadership Conclave Allyship++, organised by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), deemed to be university, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, here, focused on bridging the gap between academia and the corporate world. Over 60 leaders and HR professionals from various corporates participated, discussing the importance of leadership, collaboration, and allyship.

The conclave featured former Indian cricketer Arshad Ayub who emphasised the significance of leadership and collaboration in today’s dynamic business environment.

Prominent panelists included Rohit Adlakha, CXO adviser at Human Edge (Enterprises); Lavanam Amballa, talent acquisition strategist at Integraminds; Pushkala Balasubramanian, vice-president of engineering at Kloudgin; Kiranmai Pendyala, a former strategic thought leader at UPS; Dr Umesh Udayaprakash, group vice -president at Innova; and Dr Bapuji Maringanti, Scientist at CSIR.

Each shared insights on allyship and how it can be practised in personal and professional contexts. The speakers also emphasised implementing systemic changes to foster allyship within organisations.

Throughout the conclave, discussions talked about the need for closer collaboration between academic institutions and corporate entities to foster innovation and growth. The leadership conclave provided platform for academic and corporate leaders to share their experiences, network, and collaborate on future initiatives.

The event was convened by Prof. (Dr) Raj Kumar Hota, dean of placement, career development, and industry collaboration. Dr P.K. Patra, dean of sponsored research and industry consultancy, was present.