Hyderabad: Aerospace and defence solutions player Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) India’s and Airbus Helicopters have formalised the contract to establish the H125 final assembly line (FAL) in India, said a release.

The FAL will be the first instance of the private sector setting up a helicopter assembly facility in India, which will produce Airbus’ best-selling H125 helicopter from its civil range for India and the neighbouring countries.

The contract was signed at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. The setting up of the FAL was announced in January this year by Airbus chief executive officer Guillaume Faury and Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

The H125 is the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter that outclasses other helicopters in its category. It can operate in high-and-hot and extreme environments and can be easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance, passenger transport, and many others.