Adilabad: BJP Leaders Protest Councillor’s Joining Congress

Adilabad: BJP leaders attempted to prevent the Congress leaders’ efforts to welcome a BJP councillor into their party in Adilabad town and staged a protest at the office of Assembly constituency in charge K. Srinivas Reddy, accusing Congress leaders of kidnapping their councillor on Sunday.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the two groups who were about to get into fisticuffs. The BJP leaders alleged that Congress leaders kidnapped their councillor Pinnawar Rajesh (25th ward), who joined the Congress on Sunday , to win the no-confidence motion moved against the Adilabad municipal vice-chairman Zaheer Ramzani with the support from some BRS and BJP ward councilors. The no-confidence vote will be held on July 18.