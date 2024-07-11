Adilabad: 6th Class Student Jumps Off Hostel Building After Parents Refuse to Take Her Home

Adilabad: A student Akshara studying 6th class in KGBV attempted suicide by jumping from the hostel building as she wanted to go home but their parents refused to take her home and asked her to stay back at the hostel in Naspur in Mancherial district on Wednesday. She took extreme stem as her parents had not taken her home for the last week.

The hostel staff who noticed her jumping from the hostel building immediately rushed her to the government hospital where she was undergoing treatment.