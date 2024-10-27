Hyderabad: The Telangana police department suspended 39 personnel of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) on Sunday, citing misconduct and incitement. These personnel engaged in protests both inside the Battalion campus and on the streets, which undermined the integrity and discipline expected of government servants. The suspensions follow significant protests demanding better working conditions, as constables took to the streets in uniform across various districts.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender urged the personnel to cease their protests, emphasizing the seriousness of indiscipline among uniformed forces. He warned that such actions fall under the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, making them subject to legal penalties.

The protests escalated as constables, head constables, and their families raised concerns about long deployments that disrupt family life. They are advocating for a “one state, one police” policy to align their status with district police. Tensions mounted further with viral videos of emotional pleas from constables during confrontations with senior officers. The DGP reiterated that any acts of indiscipline within the TGSP would be strictly addressed to maintain order.







