30 Fighter Roosters Stolen in Peddapalli

Karimnagar: As many as 30 fighter roosters were stolen from Katnapally village in Sultanabad mandal and Brahmanapally in Ramagundam mandal of Peddapalli district. The incident took place on Saturday night but came to light on Monday after the owners of the birds lodged a complaint with Sultanabad police.

According to the sources, some persons in a few villages of these two mandals were growing gamecocks by providing a nutritious diet with special care to sell them to punters of cock fighting in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti celebrations at high prices ranging from Rs.50,000 to Rs.2 lahks for each, depending on their breed and size.

It is believed that some unidentified persons, who came to know about the demand for the fighter roosters, conducted a recce in these villages in a car a few ago and stole the birds on Saturday midnight.

Sulthanabad Sub-inspector Naresh said that they registered a case after receiving a complaint from the owners of the cockerels from Katnapally and started an investigation to nab the thieves.

Meanwhile, the theft of country roosters in the coal mine region created a sensation as the police intensified search operations to arrest the offenders in Peddapalli district.