3 Girl Students from Sircilla Government School Make it to IIIT-Basar

Karimnagar: Three girl students who studied in the government high school of Sircilla secured seats in the six-year B.Tech programme at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar, also known as IIIT-Basar, said school headmaster Dr Chakinala Srinivas in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said that he was very happy as the three students B. Advaitha, Anjum and P. Srija of their school were selected at the prestigious institute of IIIT-Basar to pursue their higher education.

The students studying at government schools were showcasing their skills and talent on part with private educational institutions and standing as a moral to others, the headmaster noted.

The elated parents of the students said that even though they were from poor backgrounds, their children studying in government schools made them proud by securing seats in RGUKT at Basar.

The school staff, teachers and friends congratulated the students and conveyed their best wishes for their bright future.