2 Kamareddy Migrant Workers Die in Gulf Countries

Kamareddy: Two migrant workers from the district died in Gulf countries. In the first incident, one Guguloth Naresh, 30, from Banjepally village in Machareddy mandal, died by suicide in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to sources, Naresh, who went to Dubai recently, resorted to take the extreme step due to financial problems as he was not getting proper wages from his employer. His friends informed about his death to his family members in Banjepally, who urged the state government to help them bring the body from Dubai.

In another incident, one Korpol Shyamaiah, 38, of Argonda village in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy district died of ill health in Saudi Arabia. He went to Saudi in search of livelihood on July 5 and fell sick and was admitted to a hospital where he breathed his last. The body was brought to his native Argonda village.