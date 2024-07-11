15 Patients Hospitalised in Nakkapalli After Possible Allergic Reactions

Visakhapatnam: A total of 15 patients, including five children between the ages of 2 and 10, undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Nakkapalli fell ill after receiving different injections on Tuesday night. The patients were transferred to the Anakapalle Government Hospital on Wednesday for further treatment.

The patients experienced a range of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and chills. Dr S. Srinivasa Rao, the superintendent of Anakapalle Hospital, stated that the affected patients did not receive the same medications, suggesting possible allergic reactions. All patients except the five children were discharged by Wednesday evening in stable condition.

Dr Rao confirmed that a total of 23 patients had been admitted on Wednesday. Among them, 15 were directly affected by drug reactions, while the remaining 8 were admitted due to anxiety, likely due to the incident.

Medical officers have confirmed that the administered injections were not expired. An investigation is underway by the drug control inspector to determine the cause of these adverse reactions and see if there were any issues with how the medications were stored or handled. The health department is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any recurrence.