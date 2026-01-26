Snow Storm: More Than a Million People Without Power Across US

More than a million customers in the United States were without power Sunday as a massive winter storm coated tree branches and power lines with heavy ice across the South.

Tennessee was the hardest hit, with more than 300,000 customers losing power, while Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana each had more than 100,000 customers in the dark, according to poweroutage.com.

The ice and snowfall were expected to continue through Monday in much of the country, followed by very low temperatures, causing “dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts” to linger for several days, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow was forecast from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while “catastrophic ice accumulation” threatened from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Bitterly cold temperatures were expected to linger for the next several days, which could complicate efforts to restore power and other infrastructure, National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Santorelli said in a phone interview.