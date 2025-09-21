Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With 50-ball ODI Century

New Delhi: Australia's flamboyant star Beth Mooney's reign with the joint second-fastest ton didn’t last long, as India’s Smriti Mandhana stormed to a new record during the final fixture of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

India’s batting wizard Virat Kohli was previously at the summit of the fastest ODI century for India, scoring a 52-ball effort against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. However, his 12-year reign ended at the hands of Mandhana, who smashed a century in just 50 balls — the fastest by any Indian in men’s or women’s ODIs.

During India’s pursuit of the 413-run target, Mandhana produced a batting masterclass and bettered Mooney’s feat, who had earlier stormed to the landmark in 57 deliveries. Mandhana’s display is also the second-fastest century overall in women’s ODIs, behind Australia’s Meg Lanning, who scored a 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.

Mooney, in the first innings, had hammered the joint second-fastest ton in women’s ODIs with her 57-ball knock, levelling Karen Rolton’s record. But within hours, she slipped to third place, thanks to Mandhana’s blitz.

The sizzling performance marked Mandhana’s fourth ton of the year and her 13th overall, placing her joint second with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, two shy of Lanning’s 15. It was also the second time Mandhana struck back-to-back centuries, having achieved the feat earlier in 2024.

While Mandhana shone, Indian bowlers endured a tough outing. Right-arm pacers Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Singh conceded record-high runs for India in ODIs. Reddy took three wickets but leaked 86 runs in 8.5 overs, the second-most by an Indian in the format. Renuka claimed two wickets but gave away 79 runs in nine overs, the third-most.

Australia’s innings was powered by captain Alyssa Healy’s quick-fire 30 (18), Georgia Voll’s 81 (68), and Ellyse Perry’s composed 68 (72), setting the stage for Mooney’s fireworks. With 60 fours and five sixes in 287 balls, Australia racked up 412 runs — their highest total against India — before a late collapse ended their innings.