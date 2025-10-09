THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Thursday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe serious allegations regarding the removal of gold-clad copper coverings from the Dwarapalaka idols in front of the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The SIT was set up following a Kerala High Court directive on Monday, which called for a detailed investigation by a special team into the allegations.

Crime Branch and Law and Order Additional DGP H Venkatesh will have the SIT, with S Sasidharan IPS leading the probe under the supervision of the ADGP. The investigation team also includes inspectors Aneesh, Biju Radhakrishnan and ASI Sunil Kumar.

The High Court initiated a suo motu case after noting the alleged weight loss of the idols, based on a report by the Special Commissioner. The report stated that the gold-clad copper covering of the Dwarapalaka idols and the peedmam (pedestal) on which the idols were fixed had been removed without prior notice. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had sent the items to Smart Creations in Chennai for electroplating, sponsored by a devotee named Unnikrishnan Potty.

During the hearing, the High Court division bench observed a decrease in the weight of the gold by approximately 4 kg after the idols were handed over to Smart Creations back in 2019.

Allegations about the removal of gold-clad copper coverings from the Dwarapalaka idols of the Sabarimala temple have sparked a political controversy in Kerala. The opposition in Congress, led by UDF, has been disrupting assembly proceedings for the past four days, while the BJP has launched agitations across the state. Meanwhile, the ruling LDF has assured that anyone involved in wrongdoing will not be spared and accused the opposition of avoiding a detailed discussion in the assembly.