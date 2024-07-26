Top
Sircilla police nab 8 with help of ganja kits

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 July 2024 3:38 PM GMT
SP Akhil Mahajan demonstrating ganja kits used to nab ganja addicts in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday. — DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: Police registered cases against eight drug addicts and seized 390 grams of cannabis along with five ganja cigarettes from their possession here in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said since ganja kits are available in all police stations in the district, police would conduct special drives and nab persons who consume ganja. The police introduced ganja testing kits to find consumers and curb the menace in the state.

When police conducted a special drive in Sircilla, Ellanthakunta, Yellareddypet and Gambiraopet mandals with ganja kits, some persons tested positive. After inquiry, police nabbed eight persons. Sircilla police are determined to make the district ganja free.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
