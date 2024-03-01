KARIMNAGAR: A 28-year-old man who had gone missing was found to have died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by representatives of an online loan app, in Sircilla town.

Inspector Raghupathi said the family of the victim, Chippa Sairaju, a Nehrunagar resident, had lodged a missing person complaint on February 27. The family said they were receiving morphed objectionable photos of Sairaju and his wife within hours of him going missing.

The family said Sairaju might have taken a loan from an app he found on social media and was being pressurised over the phone over the past few days for repayment. While probing the missing person case, the police found Sairaju’s body at Mid Manair Dam in Manwada of Boinapalli mandal late on Wednesday.

The police said they were unable to ascertain the name of the app or the loan amount as Sairaju’s mobile phone was missing.